Singlebox Changelog

v37.1.0 (July 20, 2023) - [BOX-150] Add ability to change code injection settings without restarting app (#205) - [BOX-149] Re-add subspace-level code injection settings (#204) - [BOX-148] Improve i18n string quality (#203) - [BOX-110] Add option to hide subspace bar and navigation bar in full screen mode (#198) - [BOX-147] Force Slack to show workspace switcher (#202) - [BOX-146] Fix subspace-level download path setting is not hidden for Mac App Store (#201) - [BOX-145] Re-add subspace-level custom User-Agent string setting (#200) - [BOX-144] Re-arrange to simplify settings (#199) - [BOX-143] Rebrand "App Lock" to "app lock" (#197) - [BOX-120] Rearrange package.json dependencies to follow best practice (3) (#196)

v37.0.1 (July 19, 2023) - [BOX-141] Fix location permission cannot be retrieved on macOS (#193) - [BOX-142] Remove npx usage for build scripts (#194) - [BOX-140] Remove legacy Photon-related type properties (#190) - [BOX-139] Add popup to select external link handling preference (#189) - [BOX-138] Remove window preference checkbox in subspace selection window (#188) - [BOX-137] Fix subspace selection window doesn't work correctly with webcal link (#187) - [BOX-136] Remove subspace-level badge setting (#186) - [BOX-135] Remove subspace-level hibernation settings (#185) - [BOX-134] Fix setting container padding is not set correctly (#184) - [BOX-133] Remove subspace-level ad blocking setting (#183) - [BOX-132] Remove notification technical limitation note (#182) - [BOX-131] Remove global-level Javascript blocking setting (#181) - [BOX-130] Remove subspace-level setting to prompt for download path (#180) - [NEU-732] Use "accounts" to refer to "subspaces" (#179) - [BOX-129] Remove single account mode (#178) - [BOX-128] Remove incoming link window preference prompt (#177) - [BOX-127] Remove link handling rule settings (#176) - [BOX-126] Remove developer settings (#175) - [BOX-125] Remove auto reload support (#174) - [BOX-121] Fix 'will-download' event is called too many times (#173) - [BOX-120] Rearrange package.json dependencies to follow best practice (2) (#172) - [BOX-120] Rearrange package.json dependencies to follow best practice (#171) - [BOX-119] Exclude the entire node_modules from packaging (#170)

v36.0.1 (July 10, 2023) - [BOX-116] Improve project structure (3) (#168)

v36.0.0 (July 10, 2023) - [BOX-113] Remove better-sqlite3 (#167) - [BOX-118] Upgrade to @electron/notarize@2 (#166) - [BOX-116] Improve project structure (2) (#164) - [BOX-116] Improve project structure (#163) - [BOX-114] Fix error code does not show up when webview error occurs (2) (#162) - [BOX-115] Upgrade to typescript@5 (#161) - [BOX-114] Fix error code does not show up when webview error occurs (#160) - [BOX-112] Use Vite (#159) - [BOX-111] Rename legacy "sidebar" settings values to "subspaceBar" (#157) - [BOX-109] Upgrade to i18next@23 and react-i18next@13 (#155)

v35.0.1 (July 4, 2023) - [BOX-107] Fix in-app purchase doesn't activate app immediately on Mac App Store (#152)

v35.0.0 (July 1, 2023) - [BOX-105] Add logic to handle window.close() in main window (#148) - [BOX-101] Remove Photon API (2) (#147) - [BOX-104] Remove built-in Dark Reader support (2) (#146) - [BOX-104] Remove built-in Dark Reader support (#145) - [BOX-103] Remove redundant/confusing link handling settings (#144) - [BOX-102] Remove built-in proxy settings (#143) - [BOX-101] Remove Photon API (#142) - [BOX-100] Remove website enhancement injection logic (#141)

v33.5.1 (July 1, 2023) - [BOX-106] Notify Windows users to move to Microsoft Store (#150)

v34.0.0 (June 30, 2023) - [BOX-99] Phase out Paddle-based/license-key-based licensing system (#139) - [BOX-98] Remove Windows standalone (direct download) distribution (#138) - [BOX-97] Fix mailto: and cal: URLs are not encoded correctly (#137) - [BOX-95] Remove Linux support (4) - platform-specific code (#136) - [BOX-96] Improve subspace mode descriptions (#134) - [BOX-95] Remove Linux support (3) - remove "Auto hide menu bar" option (#135) - [BOX-95] Remove Linux support (2) (#133) - [BOX-95] Remove Linux support (#132) We have made the decision to deprecate support for Singlebox on Linux due to low usage and challenges in maintenance & development. We sincerely apologize to users who have been affected by this change. Learn more at https://singlebox.app/downloads/linux/

v33.5.0 (June 28, 2023) - [BOX-91] Add context menu item to open link in new subspace (#130) - [BOX-92] Add option to duplicate subspaces (#129) - [BOX-90] Fix subspace order is not displayed correctly on settings window (#128)

v33.4.2 (June 23, 2023) - [BOX-88] Fix "Restart to apply updates" button is disabled (#126)

v33.4.1 (June 23, 2023) - [BOX-87] Remove default cap on maximum number of subspaces running in background (#124)

v33.4.0 (June 19, 2023) - [BOX-86] Cap the maximum number of subspaces running in background to 9 (#122)

v33.3.1 (June 16, 2023) - [BOX-85] Fix address input color is not set correctly in dark mode (#120) - [BOX-84] Fix find bar is not fully clickable when title bar is hidden (#119)

v33.3.0 (June 10, 2023) - [BOX-58] Fix hidden setting subsections are not filtered from search (2) (#117) - [BOX-79] Fix "Add Subspace" button covers other settings (#116) - [BOX-83] Disable ESLint and TS type check in CRA dev mode (#115) - [BOX-82] Move navigation buttons to the left side of macOS title bar (#114) - [BOX-81] Improve updater UX (#113) - [BOX-80] Add max width to settings container (#112) - [BOX-78] Allocate more RAM (6GB) to webpack build process (#111) - [BOX-77] Improve runtime mode descriptions (#110) - [BOX-76] Remove option to open at login, but minimized on macOS (#109) - [BOX-75] Fix node-mac-permissions build files are not excluded (#108)

v33.2.0 (June 3, 2023) - [BOX-74] Fix location auth permission status is not synced with macOS system settings (#106) - [BOX-73] Fix Google Cloud geolocation API is not initialized correctly (#105)

v33.1.0 (June 2, 2023) - [BOX-71] Replace Dark Reader non-standard fetch polyfill (#101) - [BOX-52] Add ability to add custom search engine (2) (#100) - [BOX-70] Fix text subspace icon preview doesn't show correctly (#99) - [BOX-69] Show navigation bar by default (#98) - [BOX-68] Fix code injection dialog is not reset/loaded correctly in subspace settings (#97) - [BOX-67] Fix Dark Reader sepia setting cannot be modified in subspace settings (#96) - [BOX-62] Migrate from AWS S3 to Cloudflare R2 (3) (#95)

v33.0.0 (June 1, 2023) - [BOX-66] Remove Sentry integration (#94) - [BOX-64] Use Electron built-in net.fetch instead of cross-fetch (#90) - [BOX-65] Upgrade to electron@25.x (#92) - [BOX-59] Upgrade to @fontsource/roboto@5 (#91)

v32.4.1 (May 29, 2023) - [BOX-62] Migrate from AWS S3 to Cloudflare R2 (2) (#88)

v32.4.0 (May 28, 2023) - [BOX-63] Fix Google Cloud geolocation API key is invalid (#86) - [BOX-62] Migrate from AWS S3 to Cloudflare R2 (#85) - [BOX-60] Fix subspace name initial doesn't show up on text icon (#83) - [BOX-61] Remove redundant settings logic (#84) - [BOX-53] Reorganize settings sections (3) (#82) - [BOX-58] Fix hidden setting subsections are not filtered from search (#81) - [BOX-57] Update Mac App Store provision profile (3) (#80) - [BOX-57] Update Mac App Store provision profile (2) (#79) - [BOX-57] Update Mac App Store provision profile (#78)

v32.3.0 (May 23, 2023) - [BOX-56] Move electron-store initialization to service constructors (#76) - [BOX-54] Add ability to search for global settings (#75) - [BOX-55] Add ability to search for subspace settings (#74) - [BOX-53] Reorganize settings sections (2) (#73) - [BOX-52] Add ability to add custom search engine (#72) - [BOX-53] Reorganize settings sections (#71) - [BOX-51] Rename "subspace picture" to "subspace icon" (#69) - [BOX-50] Improve background color palette (#68) - [BOX-49] Remove Cloudflare Turnstile compatibility patch (#67) - [BOX-45] Add Web Bluetooth support (2) (#66) - [BOX-45] Add Web Bluetooth support (#65) - [BOX-44] Add Web HID support (#64) - [BOX-46] Add Web Serial support (#63) - [BOX-43] Add Web USB support (#62)

v32.1.0 (April 20, 2023) - [BOX-42] Replace electron-settings with electron-store (#58) - [BOX-41] Fix "failed to execute 'importScripts' on 'WorkerGlobalScope'" (#57) - [BOX-40] Fix code injection dialog is not reset/loaded correctly (#54) - [BOX-39] Upgrade to glob@10 (#56) - [BOX-38] Upgrade to react-error-boundary@4 (#55) - [BOX-36] Upgrade to concurrently@8 (#53) - [BOX-37] Use @webcatalog-oss/electron-settings (#52)

v32.0.1 (April 18, 2023) - [BOX-35] Upgrade to electron@24.x (2) (#50)

v32.0.0 (April 18, 2023) - [BOX-35] Upgrade to electron@24.x (#48)

v31.8.0 (April 7, 2023) - [BOX-34] Fix App Lock doesn't focus on input box automatically (#46) - [BOX-33] Fix Touch ID cannot be disabled for App Lock (#45) - [BOX-24] Add proxy basic authentication support (#44)

v31.7.0 (March 26, 2023) - [BOX-31] Upgrade to actions/setup-dotnet@v3 (#41) - [BOX-32] Fix home action/button unexpectedly works as back button (#42) - [BOX-30] Fix window global shortcut does not work when attaching to tray/menu bar (#40) - [BOX-29] Fix keyboard shortcut setting dialog doesn't recognize physical keys properly (#39)

v31.6.1 (March 22, 2023) - [BOX-28] Remove Switchbar cross-promotion from Mac App Store distribution (#36) - [BOX-26] Fix User-Agent string compatibility logic prevents requests from being completed (#37) - [BOX-27] Fix User-Agent string is not set correctly for Google login (#35)

v31.6.0 (March 20, 2023) - [BOX-1] Remove WebCatalog-specific code (2) (#32) - [BOX-25] Fix "Find In Page" input box doesn't get focused automatically (#33) - [BOX-23] Fix default app status check doesn't work on macOS and Linux (#31) - [BOX-22] Fix web-view-related window listeners are not loaded when window is initialized (#30) - [BOX-21] Fix "Go back" mouse/keyboard app command is not handled correctly (#29)

v31.5.1 (March 18, 2023) - [BOX-20] Fix location service support is disabled/enabled on wrong platform (#27)

v31.5.0 (March 18, 2023) - [BOX-14] Add concurrency setting to GitHub Actions testing workflow (#25) - [BOX-18] Remove custom HTTP low entropy client hints (#23) - [BOX-19] Fix Cloudflare Turnstile prevents some sites from loading properly (#24)

v31.4.0 (March 17, 2023) - [BOX-17] Fix ChatGPT app gets stuck at Cloudflare verification screen (#21) - [BOX-16] Use consistent boundary constants across main/renderer processes (#20) - [BOX-15] Fix ads & tracker blocker toggle doesn't work correctly (#19)

v31.3.1 (March 16, 2023) - [BOX-13] Fix webview keeps running in background after subspace has been removed (#17) - [BOX-12] Fix "Rearrange" button unexpectedly removes subspace (#16)

v31.3.0 (March 15, 2023) - [BOX-10] Add option to auto-hide menu bar on Linux (#14) - [BOX-11] Fix window is unexpectedly closed instead of being hidden on macOS (#13) - [BOX-9] Fix error occurs when retrieving tray object before tray is initialized (#12) - [BOX-8] Fix browser view alignment is detected incorrectly with RTL language on Linux (#11)

v31.2.0 (March 9, 2023) - [BOX-7] Fix browser views are not destroyed correctly when window is closed (#9)

v31.1.0 (March 7, 2023) - [BOX-6] Fix titlebar overlay is not enabled in tray mode on Windows (#6) - [BOX-4] Fix option to hide "Manage Subspaces" button is not available on Windows (#5) - [BOX-3] Add automation scripts for releasing changelog (#4)