Important Update on Linux Support

We have made the decision to deprecate support for Singlebox on Linux due to low usage and challenges in maintenance & development.

We sincerely apologize to users who have been affected by this change.

We understand that this news may impact Linux users, and we want to assure you that we will continue to keep the Singlebox app on Linux working as long as possible. Our team will strive to provide bug fixes and security updates, if feasible. However, the app will no longer receive future feature updates.

You can download the latest version of Singlebox for Linux using the links below:

The decision to discontinue Linux support is not taken lightly, and it reflects our commitment to providing the best possible product and support experience. Due to the diverse range of environments and distributions found in the Linux community, we face unique challenges that hinder us from delivering a level of service comparable to what Windows and macOS users receive.

Questions?

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact us.