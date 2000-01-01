Singlebox for Windows
Singlebox for Windows is an all-in-one messenger & email app - a single place for all your web services and accounts, including Discord, WhatsApp, Messenger, Slack, Telegram and many many more.
Also available on macOS.
Multiple Services, Multiple Accounts
Singlebox supports a great variety of business and private messaging services like Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, WeChat, Messenger, Telegram, Google Hangouts, Skype, Zendesk and many more.
Singlebox allows you to add each service many times. This makes Singlebox the perfect tool to manage multiple business and private accounts all at the same time. For example, you could use five different Messenger or Slack accounts at once.
More Than Just a Messenger
Not limiting itself to messaging, Singlebox also supports thousands of web services, including GitHub, LinkedIn, Asana, Trello, Udemy, and many more. Lost in tabs? Singlebox works like a smart web browser that lets you run and organize multiple web apps in a single place and switch between them easily using keyboard shortcuts. Your workflow is cleaner than ever, finding what you need is easy.
Additionally, Singlebox can be set as your default email client or calendar app and works with many popular email and calendar services such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Outlook, Fastmail and more.
Security & Privacy
Singlebox lets you lock and protect your accounts from sneaky eyes with password or Touch ID. Even better, by default, Singlebox runs each of your services/accounts/workspaces in sandbox environment, protecting you from cross-site trackers.
Customization
Singlebox give you the ability to customize everything, including icons and colors, notification scheduling, ads & tracker blocking, dark theme and much much more.