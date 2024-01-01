Singlebox for Windows

Download for Windows

System Requirements: Windows 10 or later (x64 or ARM64).

Also available on macOS.

Explore

Privacy protection

Run websites in isolated environments and get protected from cross-website trackers.

Multi-account login

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cloud backup & sync

Sync apps, games, spaces and settings across all your computers.

Menu bar (tray) apps

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

App lock

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Ads & tracker blocker

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Get Singlebox for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Download

Privacy Policy