Singlebox for Windows
Download for Windows
System Requirements: Windows 10 or later (x64 or ARM64).
Also available on macOS.
Privacy protection
Run websites in isolated environments and get protected from cross-website trackers.
Multi-account login
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Cloud backup & sync
Sync apps, games, spaces and settings across all your computers.
Menu bar (tray) apps
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
App lock
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Ads & tracker blocker
Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.
